Biden mentioned sanctions against Russia in acceptable form - Presidential Aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden mentioned potential US sanctions against Russia during his conference with Vladimir Putin, but in a more acceptable way than it was done in public statements previously.

"Biden mentioned potential sanctions, it has been mentioned," Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

"All that was said before that in public and was brought to us via various channels, has been said now, but in a rather acceptable form, worthy of the presidential level," Ushakov noted.

On Monday, CNN reported that possible new US sanctions could affect representatives of the close circle of the President of Russia and Russian energy producers, and also disconnect the country from the SWIFT system. On Tuesday, Bloomberg, citing its sources, reported that the US and its European allies are considering introducing new sanctions against Russia, aimed against a number of credit institutions and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that Washington would be ready to impose serious economic sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.