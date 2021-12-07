Putin tells Biden Kiev’s legislative initiatives lead to Minsk-2 collapse - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden that Kiev’s legislative initiatives, such as the bill on the state policy of the transition period, lead to Kiev’s withdrawal from the Minsk agreements, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"[Putin] told [Biden] about what the Kiev authorities are doing in the legislative sphere. Thus, he mentioned the bill on the state policy of the transition period. It was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s national parliament - TASS) on August 8 and its adoption will mean Kiev’s complete withdrawal from the Minsk agreements," he said.

He stressed that as a result, "instead of a special status and amnesty for Donbass residents, it envisages forcible Ukrainization, lustration and a de-facto total crackdown of territories in eastern Ukraine."

In his words, the Russian president described the details of the Minsk-2 deal to his interlocutor, explaining how Kiev fails to implement the agreement’s provisions and speaking of dangers that this policy entails for the Ukrainian reconciliation process.