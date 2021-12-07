Putin, Biden spoke tete-a-tete but advisers were ready to join - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, spoke tete-a-tete in the videoconference format but their advisers were ready to join, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said after the talks.

"No, the presidents spoke only tete-a-tete during the videoconference," he told journalists when asked whether their advisers took part.

He said he doesn’t know how many people were next to Biden during the talks. "As for our representatives, we also were watching the talks on our screens and were ready to rise to speak and ‘give him a cue’ on these or those practical matters, if need be," he said.

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, held two-hour talks on Tuesday via secure video communication channels. Photographs released by the White House show at least four people next to Biden during the talks, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The images released by the Kremlin show Putin alone in a cabinet of his presidential residence in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.