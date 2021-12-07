Putin, Biden want to preserve ‘spirit of Geneva’ in solving bilateral problems - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, see the importance of preserving the ‘spirit of Geneva’ while dealing with bilateral issues and problems in the future, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

Commenting on Tuesday’s video linkup between the two leaders, the Kremlin said that the sides, among other things, "discussed the implementation of decisions made during the Russian-US summit in Geneva in June."

"The leaders consider it important to preserve the ‘spirit of Geneva’ while dealing with problems and issues between the two states in the future," the Kremlin statement says.

In this context, the presidents recalled the Russian-US allied relations during World War II.

"[The leaders] stressed that the sacrifices made during that period must not be forgotten, and the allied relations must serve as an example for building contacts and joint work in present-day situation," the Kremlin said.