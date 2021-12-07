Putin points out Ukraine’s attempts to increase attacks on Russian language - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted to his US counterpart Joe Biden actions by Ukrainian authorities directed against the use of the Russian language in the country, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists at a briefing following talks between the two leaders.

"Then [Putin] also mentioned bills that seemingly increase the attack on the Russian language," the official said.

The Kremlin official noted that then the militarization of Ukraine was discussed and Putin mentioned an increase in aggressive nationalistic attitudes in Ukraine which are being supported by Western states and the US.