Putin-Biden talks not breakthrough, but give hope for constructive development - senator

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Tuesday negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden were hardly a breakthrough, but the very fact of a dialogue gives hope for a progress in the bilateral relations, Russian Federation Council First Deputy Chairman Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS.

"It is unlikely that any breakthrough decisions were made there, but the very fact of negotiations gives hope for a constructive development and establishment of a dialogue. We will hope that Biden will calm down his allies, tell them that everything is fine, that they retain their positions; but, overall, I think, he will make it clear for them that neither Russia nor the Americans need a confrontation," the senator said.

According to the senator, two hours are not really all that much considering the time spent on translation.

"Still, the negotiations happened. I believe that when leaders of two great powers meet, it is always better than when they don’t meet. I assume that, whichever way the talks went, each side has probably defined their red lines and expressed their concerns," the lawmaker said.

He speculated that the White House distributed a press release, prepared in advance, containing points that were beneficial "in order to calm down the American establishment."

"Apparently, Biden’s staff decided to make such a press release about Biden warning Russia about unacceptable things. I believe that this was not what actually happened. Probably, our president, with his huge political experience would have never allowed talking to him like that. I am certain that he made our position clear," Dzhabarov underscored.

"What’s reassuring is that Biden is an old-school politician after all. […] We will hope that the wise Biden will prevent the red lines from being crossed and will warn [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky that provocations in Ukraine’s southeast are unacceptable and so on," he added.

The talks between the two leaders took place on Tuesday in a video conference format and lasted for slightly over two hours.