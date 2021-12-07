Russia sees promising areas to strengthen cooperation with Chad — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Moscow sees promising opportunities in certain areas of interaction with N’Djamena to build up bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference after talks with his Chadian counterpart Mahamat Zene Cherif.

According to the head of the diplomatic mission, the sides stressed their interest in further promoting the entire range of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on "increasing the efficiency and volume of trade, economic and investment partnership."

"Our figures are very modest in this regard so far but we agreed to assist relevant departments, business communities in the promotion of direct contacts. According to our estimates, there are good opportunities in the sphere of energy, exploration, information technologies, agriculture and healthcare," the Russian top diplomat said.