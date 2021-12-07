Putin delivers message to crown prince of Abu Dhabi — upper house speaker

ABU DHABI, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a message to Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the document notes the importance of the deepening of mutually beneficial and respectful bilateral cooperation, Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday paying an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"We attach particular importance to deepening the already established cooperation, mutually beneficial and respectful cooperation, taking into account the national interests of each country. We are also opening up new areas of mutual interest. This attitude is also permeated by the message of the Russian president addressed to the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which I have the honor to deliver on behalf of the head of the Russian state," said the council chairperson speaking to members of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (the consultative council).

She congratulated all the country’s residents on National Day - the UAE formation noting that over the past years country’s authorities "managed to create a powerful and successful state" which has been effectively developing both economically and socially that became the reputable member of the global community.