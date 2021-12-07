Kremlin: Putin-Biden summit proves both leaders unwilling to bring relations to standstill

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The upcoming talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States prove that both leaders are determined to discuss issues and have no plans to bring relations to a standstill, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"A lot of emotional statements were made in the past days. They were all over-excited and lacked common sense. Clearly, since the two presidents have decided to hold a conversation, they are determined to discuss issues after all, instead of bringing things to a standstill," he pointed out, commenting on the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s expansion to the east and the red lines that Moscow had in that regard.

Peskov quoted Putin saying that Russia sought "good and predictable relations" with the US.

"Russia has never had any plans to attack anyone. However, we have our own concerns and our own red lines," the Kremlin spokesman noted. He pointed to Biden’s comments about the unwillingness to accept anybody’s red lines. "This is one of the topics that will be discussed," Peskov said.