Putin ready to listen to Biden’s concerns during their conversation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to listen to US President Joe Biden’s concerns in their conversation and give appropriate explanations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"[Putin] is ready for the conversation, but it should be mutually respectful. The partners still should take into account each other’s interests and concerns," Peskov said.

"I have no doubts that our president will be ready to convey all his concerns to the US counterpart, listen to his US counterpart’s concerns and give appropriate clarification," Peskov noted.

Responding to a question of whether it is appropriate for both presidents to hold talks amid the background of the US’ unfriendly statements, the press secretary pointed out that "it is appropriate to hold talks anyway, Putin’s diplomatic mindset is based on it."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks in a video conference on Tuesday. Putin will contact his US counterpart from his Sochi residence. Earlier, Peskov told journalists that the leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, and Putin’s initiative on security assurances.