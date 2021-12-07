Putin-Biden virtual summit may help ease bilateral tensions, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The upcoming talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States may ease tensions between the two countries, provided that Washington abandons attempts to artificially escalate the situation around Russia, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today’s conversation potentially can and should help ease tensions in bilateral relations, which have particularly been fueled by the issue of NATO’s expansion and the West’s military support for Ukraine. However, this would require that the US abandon attempts to artificially and aggressively escalate tensions around Russia," the senator pointed out.

Putin and Biden are scheduled to hold video conference talks at 06:00 PM Moscow time on Tuesday.