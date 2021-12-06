Putin invites Modi to Russia in 2022 to take part in 22nd summit

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay a visit to Russia next year to attend the 22nd annual Russian-Indian summit, according to the joint statement issued after their talks in New Delhi and posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"President Vladimir Putin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation in New Delhi and invited him to visit Russia next year for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit," the document says.

According to the statement, "the Sides noted with satisfaction the coinciding and similar approaches to their foreign policy priorities and reaffirmed their commitment for further strengthening of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, both in the context of the current bilateral relations and in addressing regional and international issues."

Apart from that, Putin and Modi "expressed their mutual intention to strengthen and expand their bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of India and Russia".