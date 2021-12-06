Russian diplomat stresses resolve to restore nuclear deal at meeting with Iranian envoy

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has held a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Monday to discuss the Vienna talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties considered the current situation in the Vienna talks on restoring the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program. Determination for further concentrated work to restore the JCPOA was emphasized," the statement reads.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany in 2015. The deal was aimed at overcoming the crisis regarding Tehran’s nuclear program. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Incumbent US President Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated Washington’s readiness to return to the deal. Talks involving Iran and the Five Plus One group (Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, France and the United States) on restoring the nuclear deal in its original form have been underway in Vienna since April. The seventh round of talks kicked off on November 29. The previous series of meetings took place in June. The negotiation process was later suspended, particularly due to Iran’s presidential election.