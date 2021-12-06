No progress yet on summit of UNSC permanent members — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. No agreement has been reached yet on a summit of the United Nations Security Council’s permanent members though such a meeting is becoming increasingly relevant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Every time, we emphasize the relevance of such a meeting. Moreover, the current developments and intense tensions, in particular, make the meeting ever more relevant. We are convinced of that," Peskov pointed out. "However, there has been no progress in efforts to agree on the summit," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in an address to the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on January 23, 2020. According to Putin, the parties need to discuss global security and stability issues. The initiative was supported by the other four permanent members — the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France. However, efforts to organize the summit were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.