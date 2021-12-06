{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

No progress yet on summit of UNSC permanent members — Kremlin spokesman

The Russian president called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in an address to the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on January 23, 2020

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. No agreement has been reached yet on a summit of the United Nations Security Council’s permanent members though such a meeting is becoming increasingly relevant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Every time, we emphasize the relevance of such a meeting. Moreover, the current developments and intense tensions, in particular, make the meeting ever more relevant. We are convinced of that," Peskov pointed out. "However, there has been no progress in efforts to agree on the summit," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in an address to the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on January 23, 2020. According to Putin, the parties need to discuss global security and stability issues. The initiative was supported by the other four permanent members — the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France. However, efforts to organize the summit were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags
Dmitry Peskov
Russia, India to counter any attempts to substitute ASEAN with bloc formats — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that India had ‘distanced itself distinctly’ from AUKUS, meanwhile participating in a four-party dialogue on security Quad
Read more
Haikou tops the list of Chinese cities with the cleanest air
Lhasa came in second, and Huangshan came in third
Read more
Belarus says Ukrainian helicopter Mi-8 violates its airspace
Mi-8 flying up to one kilometer into its territory, the Belarusian State Border Committee said
Read more
U.S. claims on Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine earlier proved to be wrong — embassy
The diplomatic mission stressed that Russia is not a threat to any country, the deployment of Russian troops on the national territory is our sovereign right and no one's business
Read more
Russia aware of US achievements on hypersonic weapons despite no ‘fuss’ about it — Putin
The president compared the situation to the US' anti-satellite weapon tests 10 years ago
Read more
Hainan authorities to kick off 22nd International Tourism Island Carnival on December 10
Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival will run until December 31 with the closing ceremony set to be held at the Sanya International Duty Free Center
Read more
Russia’s Nepomniachtchi loses to Carlsen in world championship’s game six
With six games already played, Carlsen leads 3.5:2.5
Read more
Ural vehicles enjoy demand in more than 40 countries — Russian Deputy PM
The company’s share on the Russian market of all-wheel drive trucks is about 30%, Yuri Borisov said
Read more
Russia opting for persuasion rather than compulsion concerning vaccination — Putin
Read more
Ukraine won’t implement Minsk Accords, should be impelled to do so - Russian top diplomat
The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict in Donbass and consistently supports a complete and unfailing implementation of the Minsk Accords that it signed as a mediator in the process of the peaceful settlement
Read more
Biden says he is putting together set of initiatives related to Ukraine, Russia
In his speech at the White House, Biden told reporters that he had been "in constant contact" with European allies and Ukraine
Read more
Fixed capital investment in Hainan increased 11.6% in January-October
Compared with the same period in 2019, the increase was 21.4%, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, citing data from the provincial statistics office
Read more
Turkey can organize Putin-Zelensky talks, Erdogan’s spokesman says
Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Ibrahim Kalin said
Read more
Biden says he does not accept anybody’s red lines referring to Ukraine
"We’re aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion with Putin," US President added
Read more
U.S. is considering different ways to help Ukraine defend territory - Secretary of Defense
Lloyd Austin avoided answering the question of whether Washington believes that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible
Read more
Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
She said that she made this decision completely on her own
Read more
Russia, India to sign 10 agreements as part of Putin, Modi talks — Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov declined to name the agreements as they were still being finalized, but said, "they are important for the development of bilateral ties in most diverse areas"
Read more
White House confirms plans of holding video call between Biden and Putin on December 7
The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to escort two US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea
After the US spy plane moved away from Russia’s state border, "the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield"
Read more
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
US military base in Syria attacked, Al Arabiya says
According to Syria’s television, several explosions were heard inside the base
Read more
This week in photos: Subs in Vladivostok, rescued elephant and lava on La Palma island
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
US top diplomat hopes Russia will choose de-escalation in respect of Ukraine
Antony Blinken urged to engage in diplomacy over what differences exist
Read more
Hainan to host first China Sports Import Expo
The exhibition hall will include an international zone represented by six countries: Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan
Read more
US Ambassador to Russia insists American diplomats cannot obtain Russian visas
A representative of the US Department of State told TASS that over the recent days, the US and Russia have achieved progress on bilateral issues concerning diplomatic visas
Read more
Fitch affirms Russia at ‘BBB,’ outlook stable
Russia's 'BBB' IDRs are supported by its very strong external balance sheet and the lowest level of general government debt in the peer group
Read more
Hainan Ocean Park steps up efforts to save marine animals
Biodiversity Conservation Center provides disease diagnosis and treatment for injured marine life
Read more
Russia bashes new Western sanctions against Belarus — foreign ministry
Maria Zakharova said that sanctions have "a clear political connotation and are another example of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state"
Read more
‘Cheap bit of fake news’: MP blasts Bild’s article on Russian plan to invade Ukraine
According to the lawmaker "this cheap fake news item is being seriously presented by a seemingly reputable newspaper that decided to follow suit of US media outlets"
Read more
United Russia congress re-elects Medvedev as party’s chairman
The term of powers of United Russia Chairman is five years, according to party rules
Read more
About 2.7 mln volunteers in Russia, including over 300,000 students, Deputy PM says
During the pandemic about 65,000 volunteer medics were helping fight the coronavirus infection
Read more
China opens first LNG refueling station in Hainan — media
The fueling station will serve LNG-powered China National Offshore Oil Company ships
Read more
Galia Lahav House of Couture to host show at Hainan International Wedding Festival
The event will be held on November 30
Read more
Putin, Biden to hold talks by video link on Tuesday — Reuters
US President is reported to discuss Ukraine and a wide range of other topics with Russian President
Read more
Polish Maritime Office confirms detention of Russian vessel in Baltic Sea
Currently, the vessel is lying in the anchorage
Read more
‘Direct threat aimed at Russia’: Moscow strikes back at Zelensky’s remark on Crimea
Earlier, the Ukranian president noted that bringing back Crimea should become Ukraine’s main goal and philosophy
Read more
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin received Milorad Dodik in Kremlin
In reply to an elaborative question why the Kremlin refrained from announcing the meeting ahead of it, Dmitry Peskov explained that "yesterday’s main event was the extensive conference the president held on the situation in the coal industry"
Read more
Hainan’s international trade turnover with ASEAN countries reached $3 billion
Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines are Hainan’s top trade partners
Read more
Turkey, Russia cooperating on development of Turkish fighter jet - Turkish official
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in August that Russia and Turkey were in consultations on issues of cooperation in the area of the development of Turkey’s TF-X fighter jet
Read more
Iran offers radical revision of draft document on nuclear program, says Russian envoy
There is a rule at Vienna talks - nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, Mikhail Ulyanov noted
Read more
Media: Hainan authorities to help develop digital zone in Fuxingcheng Science City
The secretary of the Hainan Province Industry and IT Technology Party Committee noted that "this science city is making progress every year, moving to stages of increasingly intensive development."
Read more
The Sanya IP Rights Protection Center in Hainan speeds up work
The time for reviewing applications to obtain documents confirming exclusive rights to inventions has been reduced more than sixfold
Read more
At meeting with Putin, Biden to declare US desire for stable relations — Blinken
Washington expects the conversation to take place "in the very near future"
Read more
Polish border guards detain Russian freighter in Baltic Sea, web portal says
According to Polish media outlets, the ship has been detained and is currently in Gdansk’s port
Read more
Putin, Biden to discuss Geneva agreements, Middle East, Ukraine, NATO
A concrete date and time for this videoconference are already known but all the parameters to be agreed with the US first
Read more
Hainan to recycle up to 85% of renewable resources by 2025
By that date, more than 95% of populated areas in the province will establish their own recycling facilities
Read more
EAEU countries interested in creating Eurasian Space Agency
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin pointed out that all countries of the union are interested in Roscosmos’ projects
Read more
Russia invites US to reset to zero restrictions on diplomatic missions, will reciprocate
The ambassador recalled that the problem with visas for Russian diplomats in the United States has not yet been resolved, while the situation with their work remains "very thorny and troublesome"
Read more
Belarus ready for end of confrontation with West — top diplomat
We have made concrete proposals," he said
Read more
Hainan authorities publish 14th Five-Year Financial Industry Development Plan
The added value of the financial sector should to exceed 100 billion yuan (about $15.6 billion) by the end of this five-year plan
Read more
New coronavirus strain may be first sign of pandemic’s end — expert
According to Nikiforov, the new strain may cause the virus to become an ordinary seasonal respiratory infection
Read more