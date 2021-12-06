SCO to strengthen its position as regional cooperation center — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Moscow sees good prospects for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to grow stronger and increase its role as a center of regional cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the 2+2 meeting between the Russian and Indian foreign and defense ministers on Monday.

"There are very good prospects — and we share a positive view of them — for the SCO to continue to strengthen its positions and play an increasingly active role as a center of this kind of cooperation," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat added that Moscow highly appreciated India’s participation in the SCO’s September counterterrorism drills dubbed Peace Mission 2021.