Russia, India discussed strategic stability issues — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russian and Indian foreign ministers have discussed strategic stability issues against the background of the dismantling of most arms control treaties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Russian-Indian 2+2 consultations by the two countries’ defense and foreign ministers on Monday.

"There was a discussion of strategic stability and the problems that remain in this field, in particular, in the light of the dismantling of most arms control treaties, except for the New START treaty. We reviewed our strategic dialogue on these issues with the United States," he said.

Lavrov said the two sides discussed the serious social and economic situation in Syria in the context of sanctions against Damascus.

"We talked about what we can do to provide more active assistance in handling that country’s socio-economic problems, which are deteriorating in the context of illegitimate sanctions," Lavrov said, adding that India maintained contact with the Bashar Assad government and did not close its embassy to Syria.