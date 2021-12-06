Putin, Modi to adopt joint statement after talks in New Delhi — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt a joint statement after their talks in New Delhi on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A lot of important documents will be signed on the sidelines of the visit. I will mention the most important - a joint statement following the results of the 21st Russian-Indian summit," Peskov said. "This statement will be adopted, it is not signed," he added. "It is a very important document, which practically fully reviews the entire broad range of issues on the agenda of Russian-Indian cooperation," he added.

Peskov said Putin was currently on his way to New Delhi. The talks are preceded by a meeting in the 2+2 format - talks involving the defense and foreign ministers of Russia and India.

"Then, there will be a business meeting of Putin and Modi, after which the conversation will continue in the format of a business lunch," he said.