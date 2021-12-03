Putin-Biden contact to help pacify situation in Europe — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, December 3. /TASS/. The upcoming contact between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will help not only stabilize bilateral relations but also pacify the situation in Europe and the entire world, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"I think that the upcoming contact between the two presidents, which has been announced by the Kremlin, will help stabilize relations, pacify the situation which has been electrified in Europe and in the entire world," he said.

He said he would not speculate on the topics the two leaders could discuss. "I don’t think I should make guesses about the agenda. I think the presidents will decide what to discuss themselves. What matters most for me — I am waiting for it, as are my colleagues — a positive signal about the necessity of the stabilization of Russian-US relations and the normalization of the international situation, especially at our country’s western borders," Antonov said.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier in the day that the date of Putin’s contact in the videoconference format has been preliminarily approved and will be announced as soon as it is agreed with the US side. According to Ushakov, Putin and Biden will discuss bilateral relations, current issues on the international agenda, including Afghanistan, Iran, Ukraine, Libya, and, possibly, Syria. Apart from that, the leaders will discuss the progress in the strategic stability dialogue and, probably, the implementation of Russia’s initiative to convene a summit of the United Nations Security Council permanent members.