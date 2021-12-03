Putin and Erdogan discuss cooperation on energy and agriculture — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone practical aspects of cooperation on energy and agriculture, the Kremlin press service reported. The leaders' conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were considered, including practical aspects of cooperation on energy and agriculture," according to the statement.

The Presidents agreed "to instruct the relevant departments to actively engage in the preparation of the next session of the top-level cooperation council, which could be held early next year." At the end of the conversation, Putin and Erdogan agreed on further personal contacts.