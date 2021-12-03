Putin orders to develop measures for private investments in social projects

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to implement a package of measures helping to attract private investments to projects with positive social and environmental effects, the Kremlin’s website says in Friday.

"Russian Government in cooperation with the Bank of Russia is to ensure development and implementation of a package of standing measures aimed at attracting and stimulating private investments in projects creating positive environmental and social effects, including in particular tax incentives, subsidies and government guarantees for companies and investors," the statement says.

The deadline to perform the assignment is set as December 15, 2021.