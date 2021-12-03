No data on possible contacts between Russian and Ukrainian leaders — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. / TASS /. Aide to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov said he was unaware of any direct preparations for the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

"As for the talks with Zelensky, I have not heard about any direct preparations for such a contact, I have no idea about it," the Kremlin aide told reporters.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that currently, there were no preparations for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.