Russia sees no point in changing Chemical Weapons Convention, envoy says

THE HAGUE, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow believes that there is currently no need to change the Chemical Weapons Convention, the fundamental document of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told TASS.

"Unfortunately, the situation within the organization keeps deteriorating because of the West’s pushy behavior," he said, when asked if the time had come to introduce amendments to the convention as the organization’s role continued to change as West was increasingly using the international agreement to achieve its goals and objectives.

"The culture of consensus has long been lost," the diplomat pointed out. "Nearly all crucial decisions are painted in political colors." At the same time, in Shulgin’s words, there is a high demand among the member states "to overcome this negative situation."

"We believe that any artificial obstacle can be removed," the envoy noted. "However, it requires the member states to show goodwill and readiness to listen to each other’s arguments, take each other’s interests into account and respect the common goal of strengthening the convention," Shulgin emphasized.

According to him, Russia would like "common sense to finally prevail." "It doesn’t require changes to the essence of the convention," Shulgin said, adding: "It is enough to follow its letter and spirit.".