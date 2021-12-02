Russia to propose agreements preventing NATO from advancing eastward — top diplomat

STOCKHOLM, December 2. / TASS /. Russia is going to put forward proposals aimed at preventing NATO from advancing to the east in the near future, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on Thursday.

According to the top diplomat, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the ceremony of presenting the credentials, emphasized that Moscow would "argue for the development of agreements preventing NATO from moving to the east" and deploying the systems that posed a threat to Russia near its borders. "In the near future, we will put forward the relevant proposals. We expect that they will be considered seriously, without excuses, and think that the OSCE can be very useful here," the foreign minister noted.

On Wednesday, Putin offered to launch substantive negotiations to achieve legal guarantees of NATO’s eastward non-proliferation. The Russian head of state emphasized that Moscow precisely "needed legal guarantees, since the Western colleagues had not fulfilled the relevant oral obligations."