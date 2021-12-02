Russia feels free to deploy any facilities it deems right in its territory — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia has every right to deploy in its territory any facilities it deems right and there where it finds appropriate, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday about emergence of a military facility on the Kuril islands.

"Russia feels free to deploy in its territory those facilities it deems necessary and there where it finds appropriate. This is our sovereign right. It is the right of any country, and it can hardly be called into question," Peskov stressed.

Asked if decisions to deploy military facilities required the president’s consent, Peskov said: "Naturally, all planning for the deployment of facilities is done by the Defense Ministry, but, of course, all of them are reported to and agreed with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief."

Earlier on Thursday, the Pacific Fleet’s press-service said that crews of the coastal anti-ship missile system Bastion had been deployed and entered combat duty on the Kurils’ Matua island to monitor the adjoining maritime areas and straits round the clock. A self-sustaining military garrison has been stationed on the island.