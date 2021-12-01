Important that Minsk considers Crimea as Russian territory - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin says it’s important that the Belarusian side considers Crimea as Russian, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Wednesday.

"Of course, yesterday’s statement by [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko is of great importance that Crimea is de facto and de jure a Russian territory for Minsk," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Minsk should not take any additional laws for the recognition of Crimea not only due to allied relations but also as a country that respects Russia’s sovereignty, according to the UN Charter.

"If it was not completely clear to anyone, [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko explicitly said that Crimea is a part of Russia de facto and de jure. It was always Russian de facto, and it became de jure after the referendum in 2014," Lavrov said responding to a question of what steps should be undertaken so that Minsk recognized Crimea officially.