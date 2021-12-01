Russia concerned by attempts to ‘cleanse’ media space in OSCE region — statement

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Moscow is observing attempts to "cleanse" the informational space in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) region from dissent and to segregate the media based on their loyalty to Western values and political provisions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in.

"The attempts to ‘cleanse’ the information space in the OSCE region from dissent and to segregate the media based on their loyalty to Western values and political provisions are worrying. We draw OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Theresa Ribeiro’s attention to this dangerous trend," the Ministry said.

Earlier in November, Russian Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich stated that the EU "directly encourages repressions against the media."

The 28th Ministerial Council meeting will take place on December 2-3 in Stockholm.