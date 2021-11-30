Biden did right thing announcing his intention to run in next election — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden did the right thing announcing his intention to run in the next election, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday speaking at the plenary session of the 13th "Russia Calling!" VTB Capital Investment Forum.

"[US President Joe] Biden announced his possible re-election, I suppose that it was right, because if preparations for elections in the US begin right now, then the country’s governance will be damaged to a large extent," the Russian leader said.

"As for my plans, according to the Constitution, I have the right to re-election. Whether I will do it or not, I have not yet decided, but the very existence of this right already stabilizes the domestic political situation, in much the same way as Biden’s statement that he will run for election," the president added. According to him, it is enough to have the very right to be elected, but speaking of the plans for 2024 is too early.

"What would I like in the future? Of course, I’d like to implement those plans which we announced, those goals which we set for the development of the country. This also applies to human resources, we’ve got very talented young people. I want these ambitious patriotic people to appear on the political area, in the economy, in business, in art. They would be responsible for the future of our country, would seek the ways of its development, find them and have creative, physical potential to implement the tasks. I have no doubt that Russia has exactly such a future," Putin concluded.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told journalists that Biden intended to run for reelection in 2024. Biden is expected to officially announce his decision after the midterm elections in Congress. They will be held in November 2022.