Putin highlights strengthening of relations between Russia and Middle East

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and countries of the Middle East region have recently strengthened, they are traditionally pragmatic and effective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday speaking at the plenary session of the 13th "Russia Calling!" VTB Capital Investment Forum.

"First of all, as for the Middle East. It is a part of the world with which we traditionally have very close and very good relations. With almost all countries of this region. Over the past decades, they have also improved, strengthened, become more pragmatic and effective," the Russian president said.

According to him, the key to success lies in "respect for partners, their traditions, religion, history and absolute non-interference in internal affairs, seeking common ground" for Russia and for the region as a whole. "I believe that this is certainly a success of our foreign policy in this direction," Putin said.