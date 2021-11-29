Iran still not ready to speak directly to US at talks in Vienna - Russian envoy

VIENNA, November 29./TASS/. The new Iranian delegation taking part in the Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program is not ready to directly speak to the US delegation, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov told journalists on Monday.

"Nothing has changed here," Ulyanov said in reply to the question whether the new delegation was ready for direct negotiations with US representatives in Vienna.