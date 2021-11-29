Russian diplomat cautions EU against moves harming Ukraine settlement

MOSCOW, November 29./TASS/. Russia urges the European Union to refrain from moves and statements damaging chances of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on a statement by an official representative of the European Commission over humanitarian support for Donbass from Russia.

"We urge the European Union to once again carefully read Resolution 2202 (2015) of the UN Security Council, that approved the Minsk Package of Measures and welcomed the declaration of the Normandy format leaders in its support, as well as to objectively study the state of affairs in Ukraine and refrain from moves and statements damaging the process of the peaceful political settlement of this domestic Ukrainian conflict with the mediation of Russia, Germany, France as well as the OSCE," the diplomat said in a commentary.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the EU has repeatedly demonstrated political partiality and bias, siding with the Kiev authorities and turning a blind eye to their unwillingness to comply with the Minsk deals, to their impairment of the legal rights and interests of the non-Ukrainian speaking population, the diplomat stressed. "We have to state that through these actions, the EU is in no way facilitating the advancement of the political settlement in Ukraine," she went on to say.

"Russia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of the east of Ukraine, also given the sizable number of Russian nationals living there," Zakharova stressed.