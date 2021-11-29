No contacts with Japan’s new PM planned so far — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s immediate plans do not include contacts with Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"So far, there are no clear plans [concerning contacts] at the top level," he said.

Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki said in October that an agreement in principle on Kishida’s meeting with Putin had been reached but a concrete date had not been agreed.

Putin and Kishida spoke over the phone on October 7. The Russian president congratulated Kishida on his taking office and Kishida congratulated Putin on his birthday. The Kremlin spokesman said back then that the two leaders had not discussed a schedule of personal contacts but expressed interest in continuing dialogue.

Fumio Kishida was elected Japan’s 100th prime minister by both houses of the Japanese parliament on October 4 after taking over leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on September 29. Kishida succeeded Yoshihide Suga, who was appointed prime minister following Shinzo Abe’s sudden resignation last year.