No inclination for Normandy Four meeting at OSCE Ministerial - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. There is no inclination for a Normandy Four format ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Stockholm, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists Monday.

"There is no inclination for that at this point," he said, answering a question from TASS.

Earlier, the media reported that 50 Foreign Ministers, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, confirmed their participation in the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in December. According to reports, a large number of bilateral and trilateral talks are planned to the sidelines of the meeting.