Outlook for convening Russia-NATO Council’s meeting looks uncertain — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is postponed against the backdrop of worsening relations between Moscow and the alliance, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a discussion of Russia-NATO relations on the platform of the Valdai discussion club.

Grushko stressed that there was "no chance of making any practical decisions" without NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg saying afterwards that the alliance called on Russia to comply with the Minsk agreements.

"In a situation like this, the outlook for convening a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council looks uncertain," he said.

Grushko stressed that this format of negotiations included many various working groups for producing important decisions. Now even a special body for drafting an agenda does not exist.