Russia’s NATO mission in Brussels unlikely to resume work, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia’s mission at NATO in Brussels is unlikely to resume its work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the Valdai International Discussion Club on Monday.

"The developments suggest that we will hardly return [to Brussels]," he said.

This can be explained by NATO’s return to its old-time policy of "countering a threat from the East," which is the alliance’s key task today, the senior Russian diplomat said.

"The main thing for us is to see as realists what is being planned as military development. Let me stress it that all the preparations on the ground follow Cold War patterns and all these operational plans are very much reminiscent of what we have already lived through," Grushko said.

NATO announced on October 6 that it had cut the staff of the Russian mission at the alliance from 20 to 10 members, revoking the accreditation of eight diplomats and abolishing two vacant positions. The North Atlantic alliance told the Russian diplomats to leave Brussels by late October.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on October 18 that Russia would suspend its mission to NATO from November, following the military bloc’s decision to withdraw the accreditation of Russian diplomats.