Russia, US agreeing Lavrov-Blinken contact at OSCE ministerial meeting in Stockholm

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A possible contact between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of an OSCE ministerial meeting in Stockholm is being looked at, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told journalists on Monday.

"Yes, I think this contact will be organized. We are currently agreeing on schedules," he said in answer to a corresponding question from TASS.

Foreign ministers of the OSCE nations will meet in Stockholm on December 2-3. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing earlier that Lavrov plans to hold a series of bilateral contacts on the sidelines of this meeting. Meetings with top diplomats from Spain, Serbia, and Austria, as well as with the OSCE secretary general and EU foreign policy chief have already been confirmed.