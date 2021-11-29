Putin highlights Russia’s commitment to comprehensive, fair solution to Palestine issue

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow has consistently supported the Palestinian people’s right to a decent life in an independent state and remains committed to a comprehensive and fair solution to the Palestine issue based on the generally recognized international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa Department Alexei Skosyrev read the message out at an online conference on Monday.

"Dear Mr President, allow me to offer you my heartfelt congratulations on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, Russia has consistently supported efforts to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, including their unquestionable right to a decent life in an independent state, co-existing in peace with its neighbors," the message says. "I would like to reiterate our principled position in support of a comprehensive, fair and long-term solution to the Palestine issue based on the generally recognized international legal basis, which should lead to the establishment of a viable Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Putin noted that Russia was committed to a policy aimed at close cooperation with the Palestinian leadership "for the sake of resuming a direct dialogue between Palestine and Israel and ensuring the national self-determination of the Palestinian people."

Putin also emphasized that Russia and Palestine had traditionally enjoyed strong and sincere friendly ties. "We believe that our goal is to facilitate progress in bilateral cooperation, promoting Palestine’s statehood and strengthening its economy," Putin added, wishing good health to Mahmoud Abbas and welfare and prosperity to the Palestinian people.

The annual observation of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1977.