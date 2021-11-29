Putin-Biden conversation may be agreed at any moment; no date for now — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. No exact date for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden has been set yet but it may be agreed at any moment, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"No, there is no such understanding for the time being," Peskov said when asked when the two leaders might have a telephone call. He confirmed that their contact might take place by the end of the year. "But there is no agreed date at the moment," he said.

Asked if Putin and Biden might hold a conversation in the last days of November, the Kremlin official replied that "there are no such plans for tomorrow" and "there are no plans at the moment" for December 1, either. "But this can be agreed at any moment," Peskov added.

"Such a conversation is not on the schedule [for the next two days], but working plans will be working plans, certain activities are added to them and adjustments are made, and so on," Peskov said.

On November 27, Biden told the media that "in all probability" he would be able to speak with Putin soon.

Earlier, Peskov said that Russian and US presidents would most probably speak to each other via videolink.