MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. There are no preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

‘’None taking place at this point,’’ he said in response to a question about whether there were any preparations underway.

In October, Peskov said on Rossiya-1 TV channel that there was no prospect for a meeting between the presidents as Kiev moved toward exiting the Minsk agreements.