WASHINGTON, November 26. / TASS /. US President Joe Biden said he would "in all probability" speak with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky repsctively.

"In all probability," the US head of state told the reporters. The broadcast was carried out by the CNN TV channel.

Ukrainian President Zelenesky told media on Friday that he had been warned about preparations for a government coup on December 1.

He was also reported to state that attempts were being made to draw businessman Rinat Akhmetov into the affair.

President Zelensky added that he had been warned that about one billion dollars was going to be spent on staging a coup in Ukraine. He did not mention any sources where the money was to come from.