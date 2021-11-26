No clarity on Putin-Biden talks, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia and the US are still working to arrange talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden and haven’t agreed on any details yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Still no clarity at this point," he said. "Preparations are ongoing to set up the talks," he noted.

Earlier, Peskov said a summit by video link was the preferred option but it was up to the presidents to decide. There’s no certainty about the date for the contact, and it may happen either this year or next, the Kremlin spokesman said.