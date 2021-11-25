Moscow sees attempts of some countries to destabilize Venezuelan elections — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Statements on the illegitimacy of the regional and municipal elections in Venezuela are attempts to artificially destabilize the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday. She added that those making the statements "are detached from reality."

"Individual countries deliberately disregard these facts and attempt to call into question the legitimacy of the past elections in Venezuela. <...> These types of statements have become commonplace. There is no evidence provided, [which] confirms that those who voiced them are detached from reality. We consider this as a politically motivated attempt to artificially destabilize the situation in Venezuela," she said.

Zakharova also said that only Venezuelan citizens have the right to determine the path of development of their state. "Other countries must respect their will and not allow interference in its internal affairs," the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman added.