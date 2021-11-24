Russian ambassador to US bashes Washington’s restrictions slapped on Moscow institute

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The United States continues to destroy ties in the areas not related to politics, Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, criticizing the US export restrictions imposed on the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).

"The [US] administration continues its destructive policy aimed at breaking ties in the areas that have nothing to do with politics," Antonov said. "Claims that the MIPT is a ‘military end user’ do not stand up to scrutiny."

The ambassador recalled that "the university trains technical specialists, including for military-industrial complex enterprises."

"But how this threatens the national security of the United States is anyone's guess. As usual, no facts have been presented to us," Antonov stressed.

"Every new restriction is a missed opportunity to normalize bilateral relations," the ambassador concluded.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of Commerce added the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology to the list of legal entities alleged to be military end-users, according to the document posted on Wednesday in the database of the Federal Register. The entities on the list are subject to export restrictions.