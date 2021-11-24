Russia to assist in improvement of efficiency of Arctic Council’s bodies — diplomat

MURMANSK, November 24. /TASS/. During its presidency period in the Arctic Council, Russia intends to aid in improving the efficiency of the Council’s working bodies, Russia’s chief official in the Council Nikolai Korchunov said at the 4th "Cooperation in the Arctic" International Session.

"The Russian presidency will continue the work on improvement of the efficiency of the Arctic Council’s working bodies operation, in order to provide a timely and efficient response to new challenges and demands of the region," he said. "We intend to promote the mechanisms of sustainable funding for economic development in the northern regions, to improve the interaction with observers, the youth and other partners in the interest of the sustainable development of the Arctic."

He noted that, during the six months of Russia’s presidency in the Council, several events were held successfully, including in the Murmansk region.

"Our main priority is the establishment of the sustainable development of the region with a balanced combination of ecological, economic and social components," Korchunov said.

According to the diplomat, the Arctic’s potential is not limited only to natural resources, new trade and tourist routes.

"Its main treasure is human capital. The work on the improvement of conditions, welfare and quality of life of the population in the Arctic, including the indigenous peoples, is a pressing task for the Arctic Council," he underscored.