Russian, Syrian Intergovernmental Commission will be held in December — ambassador

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 23. /TASS/. A meeting of the Russian-Syrian Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic cooperation is scheduled for December in Syria, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to Russia, Riad Haddad reported on Tuesday at the meeting with Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev.

"We, together with other friendly countries, of course, in the vanguard of the Russian Federation, are trying to expand the development of economic cooperation. The intergovernmental commission will be held on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic next month where a very important agreement on expanding trade and economic cooperation will be inked," he said.

The ambassador added that work on this agreement has been underway for three months.

At the end of June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who is a co-chair of the commission, told journalists that there are plans to sign an agreement between Russia and Syria to facilitate trade and economic relations at the next meeting. According to him, above all, the document will involve the interaction in the sphere of industry, energy, and the restoration of Syria’s infrastructure.