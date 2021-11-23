Too early to talk about new COVID-19 measures in Russia during New Year holidays — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that it’s too early to speak about the possibility of the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions during the New Year holidays.

"You are getting ahead of yourself. There is still a lot of time before the New Year holidays," he said responding to a question on the matter.

According to him, currently Moscow has registered some dynamics towards a downward trend in the coronavirus incidence. "It is clear that there are likely to be new waves [of the pandemic] ahead," Peskov said. "The Europeans also expect this. You see how tense the situation is there. I have no idea if there is a third or fourth wave, or on the contrary, they have the fifth, and we have the fourth. But the fact that the waves [of the pandemic] are coming one after another is a fact."

The Kremlin Spokesman noted that all countries of the world face similar problems - an insufficient number of vaccinations and revaccinations. "All countries are making tremendous efforts to convince their citizens to increase this level," he added.