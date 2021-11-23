Putin plans no international contacts to discuss situation on global oil market

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no top-level international contacts for discussing the situation on the global oil market so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, the president has no [such plans]," he said when asked a respective question.

When asked to comment on statements made by a number of largest oil-consuming countries on possible release of part of their strategic reserves to push crude prices down, as well as the possibility of revising the OPEC+ agreement amid the situation on the global oil market, Peskov noted that "the Russian side is committed to its obligations within the OPEC+ agreements."

The issue is supervised by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that questions "on any planned contacts should be addressed to his office."