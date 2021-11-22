Russia demands US respect detained Russian national Poroshin’s rights - diplomat

NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. Russia has demanded that the US authorities fully respect the legitimate rights of Russian national Ivan Poroshin, a ballet instructor charged with sexual assault on one of his students, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told TASS.

"Ivan Poroshin is being held at the Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix. During our contacts with the sheriff’s office and the legal authorities in the city of Maricopa, we raised a number of questions that worry the family of the detained and we also demanded that his legitimate rights be fully respected," the consul general pointed out. "We passed the information that we received to [Poroshin’s wife] N. Makina," he added.