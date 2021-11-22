No tension at Russia’s border with Ukraine - Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 22. /TASS/. There is no tension at Russia’s border with Ukraine, Russian troops are moving on Russia’s territory, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told TASS on Monday.

"There is no tension at the border. We are moving on our own territory. Tensions are ascribed to us by those countries, which think that we must keep our troops where they think right," he said.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Russia clearly sees the West’s deliberate smear campaign in the media to paint Moscow as a threat to a political settlement in Ukraine, and did not rule out that this crusade was just a disguise to cover up "the aggressive aims that Kiev may be nurturing.".