Putin, Draghi discuss over phone situation at Belarus’ borders with EU — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The situation at Belarus’ borders with European Union countries was among the topics discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation at Belarus’ borders with European Union countries. The Russian president, in particular, drew attention to Poland’s systemic violations of international liabilities on the protection of refugee rights and cruel treatment of migrants by Polish border guards," it said.

According to the Kremlin, both sides noted "the expediency of establishing practical cooperation between the European Union and Minsk to settle the crisis in conformity with the norms of humanitarian law as soon as possible."

This topic was raised during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s recent contacts with German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel.