West ‘dragging’ Russia into migrant crisis at Belarusian border as scapegoat — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Western countries begin "dragging" Russia into the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border in their search for a scapegoat, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists Monday.

"It is necessary [for the West] to come up with something that can be sold to their citizens, their voters, their population, and the international community as well, in order to explain why this happened once again. Therefore, an external factor is needed. First and foremost, Belarus is [named] guilty. Mainly, the official Minsk and Belarusian citizens," she said. "Meanwhile, they begin dragging Russia in as a kind of, what they consider, a heavyweight factor that could be mentioned whenever they need to point at a culprit."

"Why are we being dragged in? Because the collective West does not like to, and is unable to, admit to its own mistakes. I think it simply does not have this function anymore. Maybe they did have it at some point, but this function is obviously blocked now," the diplomat said.

Zakharova noted that EU countries participated in various campaigns in the past and let tens of thousands of people through their territories today, but nobody wants to remember it at the moment.

"Meanwhile, the three thousand Iraqis at the Polish-Belarusian border allegedly threaten the EU’s existence. But what about several thousand [migrants] per day or week that a number of [EU] countries allow through their territories? And these people are spread across the entire EU territory. No, they don’t see or notice it," she added.

The crisis at the border between Belarus and Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants have been converging since the beginning of this year, escalated sharply on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side; some of them attempted to cross into Polish territory, breaking barbed wire barriers. Recently, the migrants have started attempting to cross into Poland in groups of several dozen or hundreds of people. The Polish forces thwart most such attempts. EU countries accuse Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for the imposition of sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claims that the responsibility lies with the West itself, whose actions force people to flee from war.